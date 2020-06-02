See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD

Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Thaxter works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Thaxter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Pacific Orthopedics
    1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-5200
  2. 2
    Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc
    1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Limb Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760465496
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thaxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaxter works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thaxter’s profile.

    Dr. Thaxter has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaxter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaxter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

