Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD
Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Thaxter works at
Dr. Thaxter's Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
-
2
Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thaxter?
Very nice and helpful. Would for sure recommend!
About Dr. Steven Thaxter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760465496
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thaxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thaxter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaxter works at
Dr. Thaxter has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaxter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.