See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Steven Theiss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Theiss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Theiss, MD

Dr. Steven Theiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier.

Dr. Theiss works at University Alabama Orthopedics in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
4.8 (123)
View Profile
Gabrielle Navia, PA-C
Gabrielle Navia, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Theiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UAB Hospital-Highlands
    1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-8339
  2. 2
    Uab Neurosurgery
    510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-7258
  3. 3
    Uab Hospital
    500 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-3411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eamc Lanier

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Scoliosis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Theiss?

    Aug 17, 2022
    8 yrs. out from my fusion and I still am so grateful to have found Dr. Theiss!
    Tina F — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Theiss, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Theiss, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Theiss to family and friends

    Dr. Theiss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Theiss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Theiss, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Theiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922050715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University - Research Fellow
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Theiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Theiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theiss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Theiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theiss works at University Alabama Orthopedics in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Theiss’s profile.

    Dr. Theiss has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Theiss, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.