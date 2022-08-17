Overview of Dr. Steven Theiss, MD

Dr. Steven Theiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier.



Dr. Theiss works at University Alabama Orthopedics in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.