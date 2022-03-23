Dr. Steven Thies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Thies, MD
Dr. Steven Thies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte P.A.1918 Randolph Rd Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 365-2073
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte Pa-pineville10512 Park Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 542-3631
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-4443
Novant Health Surgical Specialists of the Carolinas1721 Ebenezer Rd Ste 175, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-5256
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent care, friendliness
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Thies has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thies accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thies has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thies speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.