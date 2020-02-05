Overview of Dr. Steven Thomas, MD

Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Steven M. Thomas MD PC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.