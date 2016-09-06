See All Plastic Surgeons in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Traverse City, MI
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Thomas, MD

Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at STEVEN V THOMAS MD AND ASSOCIATES PC in Traverse City, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Plastic Surgery and Skin Care
    4110 Copper Ridge Dr Ste 242, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 929-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2016
    I went to Dr.Thomas as a frightened 21 year old about to undergo a Mastectomy. Upon meeting him every fear I had was lifted and the process was smoother than I ever could've asked for. I felt confident that Dr.Thomas always had my best interest in mind and he and his entire staff always put my needs first. I would recommend Dr.Thomas and his practice to anyone and everyone!
    Madison F in Boyne City, MI — Sep 06, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306819461
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at STEVEN V THOMAS MD AND ASSOCIATES PC in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

