Dr. Steven Thornton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Thornton, MD

Dr. Steven Thornton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Thornton works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thornton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-3200
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Steven Thornton, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619924529
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Internship
    • Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thornton works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thornton’s profile.

    Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

