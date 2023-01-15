Overview of Dr. Steven Thornton, MD

Dr. Steven Thornton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Thornton works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.