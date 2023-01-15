Dr. Steven Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Thornton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Thornton's Office Locations
Texas Orthopaedic Associates7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-3200Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Once again, Dr Thornton has none a wonderful job on my knee due to arthritis! Can not feel a thing and am walking with glee! Thank you Steve!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Southwestern
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
