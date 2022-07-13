Dr. Timmis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Timmis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Timmis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Southfield16800 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 569-9797
Northpointe Heart Center27901 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-0070
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Sterling Heights44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 560, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 731-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
A superstar practice with a caring physician who spends quality time with his patients great communication and follow up from a super Doctor and staff.
About Dr. Steven Timmis, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timmis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timmis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Timmis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.