Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Toenjes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Hampton Professional Park7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 730-3689Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Toenjes?
The doctor was very thorough and 100% engaged and interested in hearing my concerns. He made me feel comfortable and confident in his advice. I have had Parkinson’s for about 10 years and previously went to UCLA Medical in LA. I am now confident that the level of care I will be receiving is at par, if not better, than I was getting before.
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679585764
- Yale University, New Haven, Ct
- Wake Forest University
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Toenjes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toenjes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toenjes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toenjes works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Toenjes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toenjes.
