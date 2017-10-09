Dr. Steven Topper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Topper, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Topper, MD
Dr. Steven Topper, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Topper's Office Locations
Colorado Centers of Orthopedic Excellence2925 Professional Pl Ste 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Directions (719) 260-4767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an unfortunate accident catching my hand in an idling lawn mower blade. Definitely painful and traumatic! I kept all my fingers but needed surgery and rehab. From my very first visit I can not say enough good things about Dr. Topper and his office. Professional, sensitive and kind, thorough and responsive. Dr Topper instilled confidence in his abilitity to give me the very best care. I would highly recommend him as a talented and skilled surgeon,
About Dr. Steven Topper, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164411377
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Topper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topper has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Topper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Topper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Topper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Topper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.