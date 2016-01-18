Overview of Dr. Steven Touliopoulos, MD

Dr. Steven Touliopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Touliopoulos works at University Orthopedics Of New York in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

