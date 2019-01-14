Overview of Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD

Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Traikovich works at TRAIKOVICH COSMETIC SURGERY PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.