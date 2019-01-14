See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD

Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Traikovich works at TRAIKOVICH COSMETIC SURGERY PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Traikovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Minimally Invasive Sinus Institute Pllc
    19636 N 27th Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-0930

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2019
    Went in to have sinus surgery and my tonsils removed. Because of his thorough Practice procedures they found cancer in my right tonsil. He set me up with Oncologist and scheduled my 2nd surgery before I even knew. I absolutely love this man and everyone in his office. They treat me like family and I would recommend him to everyone.
    Bill in Peoria , AZ — Jan 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD
    About Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traikovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traikovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Traikovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traikovich works at TRAIKOVICH COSMETIC SURGERY PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Traikovich’s profile.

    Dr. Traikovich has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traikovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Traikovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traikovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traikovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traikovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

