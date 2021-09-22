Dr. Steven Trinkl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinkl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Trinkl, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Trinkl, MD
Dr. Steven Trinkl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Trinkl works at
Dr. Trinkl's Office Locations
Rawson Ave Office3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (262) 687-5800
- 2 3811 Spring St Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-5800
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
Orthopedic Surgeons of Wisconsin Sc3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 325-4320
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best hand doctor. Took care of my trigger finger. No more problem with finger.
About Dr. Steven Trinkl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225132210
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinkl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinkl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinkl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinkl has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinkl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinkl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinkl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinkl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinkl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.