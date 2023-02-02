See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Germantown, MD
Dr. Steven Tuck, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Tuck, MD

Dr. Steven Tuck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Tuck works at Shady Grove Orthopaedics in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuck's Office Locations

    Germantown Office
    19735 Germantown Rd Ste 120, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200
    Rockville Office
    9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wrist Fracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Humerus Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Very caring and highly competent and professional.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Tuck, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124062104
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa
    Internship
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Tuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuck has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuck.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.