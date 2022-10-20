Dr. Steven Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Tucker, MD
Dr. Steven Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine At Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta Bldg B, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (814) 659-3036
-
2
Virginia Eye Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center402 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4216
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
Very pleased with Dr. Tucker’s expertise and manner. Had cataract surgery that went very well and no complications. Caring staff as well.
About Dr. Steven Tucker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1548655608
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- The Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine At Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.