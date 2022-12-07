Overview of Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, MD

Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Turkeltaub works at Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.