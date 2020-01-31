Dr. Steven Tversky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tversky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tversky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Tversky, DO
Dr. Steven Tversky, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. Tversky works at
Dr. Tversky's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty186-03 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very knowledgeable about the field. He listens but doesn’t force things on you where you become overwhelmed. He also usually has more than one way of helping you get to where you need to be.
About Dr. Steven Tversky, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1356683874
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tversky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tversky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tversky works at
Dr. Tversky has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tversky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tversky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tversky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.