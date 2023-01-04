Dr. Steven Ugras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ugras, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Ugras, MD
Dr. Steven Ugras, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Dr. Ugras' Office Locations
Hand & Wrist Surgery of Nj LLC140 N State Rt 17 Ste 323, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ugras is extremely professional: he takes time to listen to my many questions and concerns. He also takes the necessary time to explain regarding the options for my "trigger finger" - in a relaxed and not-rushed appointment. A first rate professional experience and recommend Paramus Hand Surgery without any reservations. In addition, Dr. Ugras' front office staff are professional and efficient. And, a special shout-out to Jevon, Medical Scribe, who was most helpful with the required paperwork. Thank you!
About Dr. Steven Ugras, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1649414541
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
