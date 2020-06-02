Dr. Steven Urbaniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbaniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Urbaniak, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Urbaniak, MD
Dr. Steven Urbaniak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Urbaniak's Office Locations
Northeast Foot and Ankle Specialists PC9922 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 516-6962
Accurate Monitoring Llc.700 US Highway 46 Ste 420, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Directions (973) 882-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He prescribed the correct medicine for me & has bee thorough 8 kind.
About Dr. Steven Urbaniak, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891774634
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urbaniak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urbaniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urbaniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urbaniak has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urbaniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbaniak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbaniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urbaniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urbaniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.