Dr. Steven Vale, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Vale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carbondale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Vale works at InterMountain Eye Associates, P.C. in Carbondale, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    InterMountain Eye Associates, P.C.
    78 Salem Ave, Carbondale, PA 18407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 282-2000
    Acuity Laser Eye & Vision Center
    216 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 504-1530
    Northeast Pennsylvania Center
    4 Meadow Ave # A, Scranton, PA 18505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 504-1530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Rosacea
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Rosacea
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Feb 15, 2018
    Dr. Vale is an extremely caring physician, he does not rush through exams, does not rush through visits. I have found that he spends whatever time is needed with his patients, allowing for questions from us.
    Mary W in Scranton — Feb 15, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Vale, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1720075310
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Crozer-Chester Med Ctr
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • Franklin & Marshall College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vale speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

