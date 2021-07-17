See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Steven Valfer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Valfer, MD

Dr. Steven Valfer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr

Dr. Valfer works at Highland Park Obgyn Associates Ltd. in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrophic Vaginitis, Perimenopause and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valfer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Park Obgyn Associates Ltd.
    60 Revere Dr Ste 750, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 634-2004
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Uropartners LLC
    1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 135, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 459-4887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrophic Vaginitis
Perimenopause
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Valfer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian, Tagalog and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1669562880
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Valfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valfer has seen patients for Atrophic Vaginitis, Perimenopause and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Valfer speaks Polish, Russian, Tagalog and Ukrainian.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Valfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

