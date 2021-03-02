Dr. Steven Vandenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vandenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Vandenberg, MD
Dr. Steven Vandenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Vandenberg's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Surgical Associates Sc1520 N MEADE ST, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 734-0621
Thedacare Regional Medical Center-appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-4101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was friendly, and he listened to exactly what I had to say.
About Dr. Steven Vandenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandenberg has seen patients for Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.