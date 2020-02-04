Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasilev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
John Wayne Cancer Institute - Saint John's Health Center/ Gynecologic Oncology Institute2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 255-1340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
John Wayne Cancer Institute Clinical Laboratory2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 255-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Look no further--only wish i had known of him sooner! Excellent in everyway.
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1407915150
Education & Certifications
- Usc/Norris Cancer Center
- Usc/Womens Hosp
- LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- U SC
- Integrative Medicine
