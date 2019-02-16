Overview of Dr. Steven Vath, MD

Dr. Steven Vath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Vath works at The Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

