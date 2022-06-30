Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center.
Locations
1
Mindful Health Solutions360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 213-2540Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
2
Oakland3300 Webster St Ste 402, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
3
San Rafael361 3rd St Ste A, San Rafael, CA 94901 Directions (844) 867-8444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
gave me the right meds, way more functioning than before. Also, like wow. Is there a smear campaign against dr. V!?! I suppose he can be a bit curt-ish but he's really helpful overall. It's way easy to schedule an appointment, his staff is amazing, he gives me the good meds that mama needs.
About Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235471848
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidrine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidrine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidrine.
