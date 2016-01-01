Overview

Dr. Steven Vignale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.



Dr. Vignale works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.