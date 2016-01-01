See All Podiatrists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Steven Vines, MD

Podiatry
3.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Oxnard, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Vines, MD

Dr. Steven Vines, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Vines works at Danielle Onstot MD Inc. in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danielle Onstot MD Inc.
    451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 260, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 485-3151
  2. 2
    Las Islas Family Medical Group
    325 W Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 204-9530
  3. 3
    West Ventura clinic
    133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 641-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Vines, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619907284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

