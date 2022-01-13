Overview of Dr. Steven Virata, MD

Dr. Steven Virata, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Virata works at Virata Retina Center LLC in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.