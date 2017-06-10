Dr. Steven Vold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vold, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Vold, MD
Dr. Steven Vold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vold's Office Locations
-
1
Vold Vision1102 NW Lowes Ave Ste 6, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 876-8656
-
2
Main Office2783 N Shiloh Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704 Directions (479) 442-8653
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vold?
Staff and doctors have been amazing. They have worked well with me in both my treatment and during my recovery. Life changing experience for me and looking forward to not having to wear my glasses anymore.
About Dr. Steven Vold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891757399
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Marshfield Clin-St Josephs Hosp
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Concordia College, Moorhead, Mn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vold works at
Dr. Vold has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vold speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Vold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.