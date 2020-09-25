See All Podiatric Surgeons in West Haven, CT
Dr. Steven Vyce, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small West Haven, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Vyce, DPM

Dr. Steven Vyce, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Haven, CT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Vyce works at VA Cnnctct Hlthcr Sys Psychtry in West Haven, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vyce's Office Locations

    Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System-west Haven Campus
    950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 (203) 932-5711
    Ct Gastroenterology Consultants PC
    330 Orchard St Ste 309, New Haven, CT 06511 (203) 789-3211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Stress Fracture of Foot

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2020
    I can't say enough nice things about Dr Vyce. He is professional and listens and explains everything very thoroughly. I couldn't ask for a better doctor
    David Tortora — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Vyce, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1396743753
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vyce, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyce has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.