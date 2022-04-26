Dr. Steven Wadsworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wadsworth, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Wadsworth, DPM
Dr. Steven Wadsworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wadsworth works at
Dr. Wadsworth's Office Locations
-
1
Healthstar Physicians, P.c.420 W Morris Blvd Ste 400D, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 586-7509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadsworth?
Dr. Wadsworth is an outstanding physician. He spent a long time with me explaining my condition and steps on how to improve it. Excellent bed side manner!
About Dr. Steven Wadsworth, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073564902
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadsworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadsworth works at
Dr. Wadsworth has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.