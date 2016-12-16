Dr. Wager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Wager, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Wager, MD
Dr. Steven Wager, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Wager works at
Dr. Wager's Office Locations
-
1
Wager Steven MD145 W 86th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 769-9620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wager?
"Old school" highly skilled pharmacologist with a wonderful "way". Patient. Listens. Goes extra mile. Has the humility and confidence of an outstanding up-to-date doc not seduced by "latest thing" or narcissistic arrogance. I have been "around the block", was painfully frustrated with many others. I could not recommend him more highly. Worth the occasional wait because sometimes I need the extra time. Sometimes I don't. He is a blessing. Hype-free patient advocate.
About Dr. Steven Wager, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437377090
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wager works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.