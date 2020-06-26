See All Oncologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD

Oncology
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD

Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

Dr. Waggoner works at Neurological Surgery in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waggoner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Akron General
    1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0148
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2020
    So grateful to be in the continuous wonderful care of Dr. Waggoner. He is a brilliant doctor, always considerate, kind, & patient . So blessed to have him with me during my journey with cancer.
    DS — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD

    • Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851322150
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
    • UH Richmond Medical Center
    • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waggoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waggoner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waggoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waggoner works at Neurological Surgery in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Waggoner’s profile.

    Dr. Waggoner has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waggoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Waggoner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waggoner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waggoner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waggoner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

