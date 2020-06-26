Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waggoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. Waggoner's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (216) 353-0148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So grateful to be in the continuous wonderful care of Dr. Waggoner. He is a brilliant doctor, always considerate, kind, & patient . So blessed to have him with me during my journey with cancer.
About Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851322150
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
