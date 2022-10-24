Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine|University of Louisville and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Waldman's Office Locations
Waldman & Schantz Plastic Surgery3288 Eagle View Ln Ste 300, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 295-7823
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1366608499
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Tulane University
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine|University of Louisville
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
