Dr. Steven Waldman, MD

Anesthesiology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Waldman, MD

Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Waldman works at Atlas Spine & Interventnl Medcn in Clifton, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waldman's Office Locations

    Clifton Office
    905 Allwood Rd Ste 101, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 315-5001
    Advanced Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine
    8901 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 430-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoboken University Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 24, 2018
Due to an auto accident injury, I suffered multiple herniations to my neck and back, which left me with constant pain and headaches. With the pain, I was unable to get through my daily activities and routine. I met with Dr. Waldman who created a treatment plan to minimize the pain and get me back to work and back to my family. He took time explaining to me my injuries and his staff was very accommodating in organizing my care. Highly recommend for anyone suffering from pain!
Haydee Maggiano in Cliffside Park, NJ — Jan 24, 2018
Photo: Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Waldman's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Waldman

About Dr. Steven Waldman, MD

  • Anesthesiology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1861416364
Education & Certifications

  • UCLA Medical Center
  • Columb-Presby Med Ctr
  • Staten Island
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

