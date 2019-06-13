Dr. Warnock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Warnock, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Warnock, MD
Dr. Steven Warnock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Warnock's Office Locations
Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 571-2020Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was easy, informative, and I felt in safe hands to allow him to perform surgery. Dr. Warnock was very easy to communicate with and listen to my concerns. I was recommended to Dr. Warnock and I would highly recommend him. Nurse staff is friendly and caring.
About Dr. Steven Warnock, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457337594
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- L D S Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
