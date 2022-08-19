Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lehigh Valley Hospital
Dr. Waxenbaum works at
Locations
VMG Center for Digestive Health140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 614-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very strange about going to this type of doctor, but Dr. Waxenbaum made me feel comfortable. He answered all my questions and was generous with his time, especially considering that I made a mistake with my appointment but he fit me in (probably during his lunch time) after learning that I drove an hour to see him. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952373466
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waxenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxenbaum works at
Dr. Waxenbaum has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.