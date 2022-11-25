See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Steven Weber, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (174)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Weber, DO

Dr. Steven Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Weber works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

    Orlando Health
    1414 Kuhl Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-5327
    Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake
    7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 354-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo
    1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 977-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Downtown Orlando
    25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 174 ratings
    Patient Ratings (174)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Always helpful
    — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Weber, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Weber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    174 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

