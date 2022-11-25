Overview of Dr. Steven Weber, DO

Dr. Steven Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weber works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.