Dr. Steven Weeden, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Weeden, MD
Dr. Steven Weeden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Weeden works at
Dr. Weeden's Office Locations
Texas Hip and Knee Center6301 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 877-3432
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had 11 joint surgeries since June of 1990. I had a previous left knee replacement before learning of Dr. Weeden and it was a disaster. Since then Dr. Weeden has replaced my right knee and left hip. There are no words to explain how knowledgeable he is or to explain how well these last two procedures went. Before learning of Dr. Weeden I was unable to walk without a walker. Now I’m good as new!
About Dr. Steven Weeden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952342040
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian & Central Dupage Hosp
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Scott & White Hospital - Taylor
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeden works at
Dr. Weeden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeden.
