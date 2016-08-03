Dr. Steven Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Weiner, MD
Dr. Steven Weiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner's Office Locations
Christus St Vincent Orthpdc NM2968 Rodeo Park Dr W Ste 150, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5014
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great manner. Bright. Doesn't talk down to you. Prompt and explains the situation well. I felt very much at ease for my meniscus surgery and recommend him highly.
About Dr. Steven Weiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992728737
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiner speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
