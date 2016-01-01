Dr. Steven Weinshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weinshel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Weinshel, MD
Dr. Steven Weinshel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They completed their fellowship with LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weinshel's Office Locations
- 1 2845 Greenbrier Rd Ste 330, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8350
Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (888) 231-5236
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
About Dr. Steven Weinshel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Weinshel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
