Dr. Steven Weinstein, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Weinstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Weinstein works at Steven S. Weinstein M.d. PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven S. Weinstein M.d. PC
    6815 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 (718) 520-8220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Wheezing
Cough
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impedance Testing
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Screening Colonoscopy
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Wellness Examination
Wireless pH Testing
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Cirrhosis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Steven Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    1366466450
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Weinstein works at Steven S. Weinstein M.d. PC in Flushing, NY.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Chest Pain and Wheezing, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

