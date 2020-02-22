Dr. Steven Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weinstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Weinstock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of the South Bay A Profess Medical Corp.20911 Earl St Ste 280, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-7236
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If it was possible, I would give Dr. Weinstock and his staff a 10. He made me feel at ease during the initial consult (considering it is a colonoscopy, that is impressive in itself) and was excellent throughout the process. When I had a billing problem with the bill from the surgical center, his staff (specifically Amber) went above and beyond in helping me resolve this. Their customer service is above any doctor I have ever seen - bar none. I would recommend this office to anyone (and I already have multiple times).
About Dr. Steven Weinstock, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va Hospital UCLA
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
