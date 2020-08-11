Overview of Dr. Steven Weisholtz, MD

Dr. Steven Weisholtz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Weisholtz works at Leonia Medical Associates in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.