Dr. Steven Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Weiss, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
1
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Summit Medical Group574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 673-7253
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiss is great—patient, caring, takes time to explain things clearly. The best visit I’ve had with any kind of doctor in years!
About Dr. Steven Weiss, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center (New York)
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Washington Univ
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Angioedema, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
