Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Weissbart works at STONY BROOK UROLOGY, PC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.