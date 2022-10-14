Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD
Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Weissbart works at
Dr. Weissbart's Office Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Urology, PC24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-6270Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stony Brook Urology Commack500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-6270
-
3
Women's Pelvic Health & Continence Center140 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 638-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Family Health Partners
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weissbart?
The medical care I recently received from Dr. Weissbart and his staff more than exceeded my expectations. This office can be a busy place, but everyone working there is personable, competent, efficient and professional. The receptionists, nurses and physician assistants are all top-notch. Dr. Weissbart was very thorough throughout every step of the process, from the first consultation to the follow-up examination post-surgery. From the moment I met him, I felt confident that I was in good hands for the surgical procedure that was recommended for me. He is rightfully assured of the skills he possesses and has an exceedingly polite bedside manner. I recommend Dr. Weissbart to anyone in need of the exemplary surgical expertise he provides.
About Dr. Steven Weissbart, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1528202835
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissbart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissbart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissbart works at
Dr. Weissbart has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.