Dr. Steven Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Weissman, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
Steven M Weissman MD., FAAD9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 102, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 853-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best, he's not only my dermatologist but also a counselor.... My family love him and his staff especially Rachel. Highly recommended
About Dr. Steven Weissman, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1164408282
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Dermatology
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissman speaks Hebrew.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.