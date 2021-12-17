See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Steven Weissman, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Weissman, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University.

Dr. Weissman works at Steven M Weissman MD., FAAD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven M Weissman MD., FAAD
    9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 102, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 853-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 17, 2021
    One of the best, he's not only my dermatologist but also a counselor.... My family love him and his staff especially Rachel. Highly recommended
    Nadine Gumbs — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Weissman, MD
    About Dr. Steven Weissman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164408282
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weissman works at Steven M Weissman MD., FAAD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weissman’s profile.

    Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

