Overview of Dr. Steven Wells, DPM

Dr. Steven Wells, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Wells works at Community Health Center of Richmond Inc in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Robbinsville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.