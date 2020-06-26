Dr. Steven Wenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Wenner, MD
Dr. Steven Wenner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Wenner works at
Dr. Wenner's Office Locations
-
1
New England Orthopedic Surgeons300 Birnie Ave Ste 201, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 785-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenner?
My experience was awesome he was very nice cordial my hand looks great. After my surgery on last September. Thank you dr.??
About Dr. Steven Wenner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740207588
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenner works at
Dr. Wenner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.