Overview of Dr. Steven Wenner, MD

Dr. Steven Wenner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Wenner works at New England Orthopedic Surgeons in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.