Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 933-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Absolutely loved Dr. Wertheim. He was amazing in surgery and post checkups. Would highly recommend him. His staff was wonderful too. Can't get any better than that.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University Penn
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
