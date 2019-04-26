Overview of Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD

Dr. Steven Wertheim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Wertheim works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.