Overview

Dr. Steven Wexner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Wexner works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.