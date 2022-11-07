Dr. Steven Wexner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wexner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Wexner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Recommended by my GI for sigmoid colectomy (diverticulitis). Extremely pleased I took his advice to see Dr Wexner & his staff. Highly skilled colorectal surgeons and doctors.
About Dr. Steven Wexner, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497719173
- University Minn
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Columbia University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
