Dr. Steven Wexner, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Wexner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Wexner works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 659-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 659-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ulcerative Colitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Ulcerative Colitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction

Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Recommended by my GI for sigmoid colectomy (diverticulitis). Extremely pleased I took his advice to see Dr Wexner & his staff. Highly skilled colorectal surgeons and doctors.
    James — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Wexner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497719173
    Education & Certifications

    • University Minn
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Columbia University
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Wexner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wexner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wexner works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wexner’s profile.

    Dr. Wexner has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wexner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

